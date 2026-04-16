Sama lays off over 1,100 Kenyan moderators after legal battles Business Apr 16, 2026

Sama, once Meta's go-to team for content moderation, is letting go of more than 1,100 employees in Kenya.

This follows Meta dropping Sama after a string of legal battles that kicked off in 2022.

Many moderators have spoken up about tough working conditions (think low pay and not enough mental health support) while handling some pretty distressing online content.