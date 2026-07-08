SambaNova raises $1B after SN50 launch at $11B valuation

SambaNova eyes acquisitions and IPO

SambaNova isn't slowing down. It is eyeing acquisitions and thinking about a future public listing.

It has teamed up with JPMorganChase to provide secure AI systems for banking, and is working closely with Intel on new tech.

Major backers like BlackRock and Qatar Investment Authority are all in. The new funds will help SambaNova scale up fast and keep its supply chain steady as demand grows.