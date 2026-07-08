SambaNova raises $1B after SN50 launch at $11B valuation
Business
AI chip maker SambaNova has scored $1 billion in fresh funding, bumping its valuation to $11 billion.
The round, led by General Atlantic, comes only five months after its last big raise and follows the launch of its powerful SN50 chip for next-generation AI models.
CEO Rodrigo Liang says there's even more funding on the way.
SambaNova eyes acquisitions and IPO
SambaNova isn't slowing down. It is eyeing acquisitions and thinking about a future public listing.
It has teamed up with JPMorganChase to provide secure AI systems for banking, and is working closely with Intel on new tech.
Major backers like BlackRock and Qatar Investment Authority are all in. The new funds will help SambaNova scale up fast and keep its supply chain steady as demand grows.