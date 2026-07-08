This AI chipmaker has raised $1B at $11B valuation

Company evolution

Funding round comes amid Intel acquisition talks

This funding round comes five months after SambaNova launched its SN50 chip and raised $350 million in Series E funding. The company was also in talks with Intel for an acquisition deal worth about $1.6 billion, Bloomberg reported in December. When asked if the completion of its Series E and F rounds indicated that SambaNova had decided to remain independent, Liang was noncommittal but said the company continues to receive interest from potential acquirers.