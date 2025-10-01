Sammaan Capital's stock soars 25% in 6 days

Big players are jumping in—ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just picked up 42 lakh shares at ₹151.95 each on September 29. Plus, Sammaan's board is meeting on October 2 to talk about raising fresh funds, which has investors buzzing.

Sammaan aims to nearly double its AUM by FY27

Sammaan wants to nearly double its assets under management to ₹1 lakh crore by FY27 (from ₹62,378 crore in Q1 FY26), aiming for rapid growth and a cleaner portfolio by cutting down old legacy loans.

They've also brought in Himanshu Mody as deputy CEO this September to help drive these plans forward.