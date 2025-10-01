Sammaan Capital's stock soars 25% in 6 days
Sammaan Capital's stock has shot up 25% over the past six trading days, marking its biggest rally since June.
It closed at ₹168.55 after a standout September, but is still under a derivatives ban, so no new futures or options bets for now.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund buys 42L shares
Big players are jumping in—ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just picked up 42 lakh shares at ₹151.95 each on September 29.
Plus, Sammaan's board is meeting on October 2 to talk about raising fresh funds, which has investors buzzing.
Sammaan aims to nearly double its AUM by FY27
Sammaan wants to nearly double its assets under management to ₹1 lakh crore by FY27 (from ₹62,378 crore in Q1 FY26), aiming for rapid growth and a cleaner portfolio by cutting down old legacy loans.
They've also brought in Himanshu Mody as deputy CEO this September to help drive these plans forward.