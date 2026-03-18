Samsung, AMD join forces to tackle global memory chip shortage
Samsung and AMD are taking their partnership to the next level, working together to tackle the huge demand for memory chips needed by artificial intelligence technology.
With AMD CEO Lisa Su meeting Samsung executives, they're moving from testing ideas to actually rolling out new products for real-world use.
What this means for you and the tech world
If you're into AI, gaming, or just want faster tech, this matters.
Samsung is ramping up production of its latest high-speed memory (HBM4) to keep up with global shortages and to supply HBM4 memory for AMD's AI accelerators used in data-center AI deployments.
Samsung planned to demonstrate AI-RAN and Edge-AI solutions at MWC that leveraged AMD processors, like smarter networks and edge AI tools, which means more powerful devices and smoother experiences could be coming your way soon.