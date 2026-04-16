Samsung asks South Korean court to block strike related activities

Union warns of halved Pyeongtaek output

Workers want better pay, including removing limits on bonuses and closing the wage gap with rival SK Hynix.

This comes as Samsung just posted a huge $38.85 billion profit in the January-to-March quarter.

A union leader warns that if the strike goes ahead, it could cut production at Samsung's key Pyeongtaek chip plant by half, potentially making global chip shortages even worse.