Samsung asks South Korean court to block strike related activities
Business
Samsung is asking a South Korean court to block allegedly illegal strike-related activities after talks over wages hit a wall.
Unions are planning an 18-day strike starting May 21, saying Samsung's legal move feels like a "declaration of war" on their rights.
Union warns of halved Pyeongtaek output
Workers want better pay, including removing limits on bonuses and closing the wage gap with rival SK Hynix.
This comes as Samsung just posted a huge $38.85 billion profit in the January-to-March quarter.
A union leader warns that if the strike goes ahead, it could cut production at Samsung's key Pyeongtaek chip plant by half, potentially making global chip shortages even worse.