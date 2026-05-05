Samsung board chairman Shin Je-yoon urges settlement before 18-day strike
Business
Samsung's board chairman Shin Je-yoon is urging workers and management to settle their pay dispute before an 18-day strike kicks off on May 21.
He warned that a walkout could hit Samsung's production and deliveries, risking the company's top spot in the market and shaking customer trust.
Shin Je-yoon warns economy could suffer
Shin also pointed out that a big disruption at Samsung, South Korea's largest company by revenue, could hurt the country's economy by driving away investment and weakening the won.
The unions want a bonus increase, while Samsung has offered less so far.
Talks are under pressure to find common ground before things escalate.