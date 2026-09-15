Samsung co-leads $231 million funding round for Euclyd, AI chipmaker
Business
Samsung backed Euclyd in a $231 million funding round. With this move, Samsung co-led Euclyd's funding round with Somerset Capital Partners and Innovation Industries.
Other big investors like the EQT-managed Scaleup Europe Fund also joined in.
Euclyd plans server racks, chip licensing
Euclyd isn't making your typical GPUs: they're designing special chips focused on AI inference, aiming to make data centers way more energy efficient and affordable.
The plan is to sell secure server racks and license their chip technology, with hopes to launch by 2028 and reach thousands of enterprise customers by 2030, all with Samsung's support in their corner.