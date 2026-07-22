Samsung considering €1 billion investment in French AI firm Mistral
Business
Samsung is looking to drop a cool €1 billion into Mistral, a rising French AI company.
If the deal goes through, it could push Mistral's value to about €20 billion ($22.81 billion).
This big move shows how Europe is hustling to build its own tech powerhouses and not just rely on US giants.
Mistral backed by Microsoft on Azure
Mistral isn't just any startup: it supplies AI tools to the French military and wants to stand out as Europe's answer to Silicon Valley.
Microsoft just backed them too, investing in their European infrastructure and bringing Mistral's AI onto Azure.
Even with all this buzz, Mistral's still got a way to go before catching up with US rivals like Anthropic, but it's definitely one to watch.