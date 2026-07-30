Samsung expands Hwaseong DRAM capacity about 15% to retain Apple
Business
Samsung is boosting its overall general-purpose DRAM output by around 15% as a result of expanding its Hwaseong facility, hoping to keep big clients like Apple on board.
They're making use of unused cleanrooms from older production lines, a pretty smart way to expand without building from scratch.
AI demand drives DRAM prices 80%+
DRAM prices have shot up over 80% this year, thanks to heavy demand for AI tech.
Samsung, along with SK Hynix and Micron, basically runs the show in the DRAM market.
While this expansion targets DDR4 memory for servers and PCs (not iPhones), Apple is reportedly testing a new supplier in China, so Samsung's move looks like a way to stay ahead as competition heats up.