Samsung expects record profits thanks to AI chip boom
Business
Samsung just announced it's on track for a record-breaking profit—about 20 trillion won ($13.8 billion)—for the last quarter of 2025.
That's triple what they made last year and beats their previous all-time high from 2018.
The official numbers will be out later this month, but it's already big news for the tech giant.
What's driving the surge?
It all comes down to skyrocketing demand for Samsung's memory chips, which power everything from AI tools to massive data centers.
Samsung is now a major player in the global AI race.
The company expects sales to hit up to 94 trillion won, possibly smashing even more records as AI continues to grow.