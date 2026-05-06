Samsung hits $1 trillion market value amid AI memory boom

Samsung semiconductor profits up 48 times

Samsung's semiconductor division is crushing it, with profits up 48 times in the March quarter from high-margin AI data center chip orders.

Analysts think there's more growth ahead as chip prices rise and supply stays tight.

Still, Samsung faces some bumps: cost struggles in its mobile and display units, employee unrest over profit-sharing, and new talks with Apple about making chips in the US could all shape what comes next.