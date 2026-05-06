Samsung hits $1 trillion market value amid AI memory boom
Business
Samsung just became the second Asian company ever to hit a $1 trillion market value. Its stock has soared, up four times in a year, thanks to massive demand for AI-powered memory chips.
Just today, shares jumped 11%, helping lift South Korea's KOSPI index past 7,000 points.
Samsung semiconductor profits up 48 times
Samsung's semiconductor division is crushing it, with profits up 48 times in the March quarter from high-margin AI data center chip orders.
Analysts think there's more growth ahead as chip prices rise and supply stays tight.
Still, Samsung faces some bumps: cost struggles in its mobile and display units, employee unrest over profit-sharing, and new talks with Apple about making chips in the US could all shape what comes next.