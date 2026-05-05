Samsung launches 2026 SMA offering up to $50,000 in grants
Samsung's R and D teams in Bengaluru and Noida just rolled out the 2026 Samsung Mobile Advance (SMA) program, looking to help deep tech startups shake up mobile innovation.
If you're working on AI, XR, security, health, audio, camera tech, or wearables, this could be your shot.
Selected startups can score up to $50,000 in grants for proof-of-concept projects with no equity strings attached.
Applications open until June 30 2026
Applications are open until June 30, 2026. After reviews in July and a pitch day in September, the program kicks off in October and wraps up with a demo day where startups can connect with potential partners.
If chosen, you'll get access to Samsung's global mentorship network plus product resources and possible investment opportunities (pretty solid support for taking your big idea further).