Samsung launches 2026 SMA offering up to $50,000 in grants Business May 05, 2026

Samsung's R and D teams in Bengaluru and Noida just rolled out the 2026 Samsung Mobile Advance (SMA) program, looking to help deep tech startups shake up mobile innovation.

If you're working on AI, XR, security, health, audio, camera tech, or wearables, this could be your shot.

Selected startups can score up to $50,000 in grants for proof-of-concept projects with no equity strings attached.