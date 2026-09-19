Samsung launches AI campus in Karnataka to train 2,000 youth
Samsung India just kicked off the Samsung Innovation Campus in Karnataka, aiming to give 2,000 youth hands-on skills in artificial intelligence.
Launched with Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru on September 17, the program is part of Karnataka's push to build an AI-driven ecosystem.
The launch saw support from Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy and senior academicians from Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru.
Innovation Campus helped over 3,000 youth
Now in its fourth year, the Innovation Campus has already helped more than 3,000 young people in Karnataka get practical tech skills.
This year's focus is on those aged 18 to 25.
As Shubham Mukherjee from Samsung put it, making tech education accessible is key for India's innovation future, especially as Samsung celebrates 30 years here.
Minister Rayareddy also highlighted that partnerships like this help students gain real-world skills that match what today's industries need.