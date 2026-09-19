Samsung launches AI campus in Karnataka to train 2,000 youth

Samsung India just kicked off the Samsung Innovation Campus in Karnataka, aiming to give 2,000 youth hands-on skills in artificial intelligence.

Launched with Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru on September 17, the program is part of Karnataka's push to build an AI-driven ecosystem.

The launch saw support from Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy and senior academicians from Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru.