Samsung may decide China TV and home-appliance sales by April
Samsung might make a final decision on China's TV and home-appliance sales business by the end of April 2026, with any withdrawal expected within the year, thanks to tough competition from local brands offering cheaper, better products.
If this happens, Samsung's direct presence in one of the world's biggest electronics markets will shrink a lot.
For now, the company says it's still reviewing its options.
Samsung factories in China continue exporting
Even if Samsung stops selling TVs and appliances in China, its factories there aren't shutting down.
These plants will keep making things like refrigerators and air conditioners, mostly for export to other countries.
So while you might not see as many new Samsung gadgets in Chinese stores soon, its products will still be made there for the rest of the world.