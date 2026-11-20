Samsung names Hwang Sang-joon memory chief to strengthen AI supply
Samsung just named Hwang Sang-joon as its new memory chip chief, hoping to boost its game in the booming AI market.
Hwang, who previously led memory development, will now focus on keeping up with the massive demand from AI-powered data centers and infrastructure.
Samsung semiconductor profits jump 15 times
This move follows a huge jump in Samsung's semiconductor profits, up 15 times, thanks to robust demand for AI-related chips and a supply crunch that pushed up prices across the sector.
Alongside Hwang's promotion, Cho Sang-yeun now leads the logic chips (System LSI) business, and Lee Jong-myeong steps in as CTO for Device Solutions.
The company is also doubling down on contract chip manufacturing and mobile innovation, with President Choi Won-joon taking charge of the mobile devices division after helping launch hits like Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8.