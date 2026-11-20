This move follows a huge jump in Samsung's semiconductor profits, up 15 times, thanks to robust demand for AI-related chips and a supply crunch that pushed up prices across the sector.

Alongside Hwang's promotion, Cho Sang-yeun now leads the logic chips (System LSI) business, and Lee Jong-myeong steps in as CTO for Device Solutions.

The company is also doubling down on contract chip manufacturing and mobile innovation, with President Choi Won-joon taking charge of the mobile devices division after helping launch hits like Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8.