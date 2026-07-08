Samsung posts $58.4B Q2 operating profit amid AI memory demand

Chip prices surge, Samsung shares fall

The global rush for AI tech has sent chip prices soaring, with DRAM up 44% and NAND up 53% this quarter alone.

Even with these record profits, Samsung's stock dropped nearly 7%, as investors hoped for even more.

Analysts are also wondering if US companies can keep up this level of AI spending long term, since industries everywhere, from cars to health care, are now hooked on smarter tech.