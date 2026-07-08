Samsung posts $58.4B Q2 operating profit amid AI memory demand
Business
Samsung just posted a jaw-dropping $58.4 billion operating profit for Q2 2026, a massive 1,800% jump from last year.
Its revenue also shot up by 129%, all thanks to the wild demand for memory chips powering AI and data centers.
To put it in perspective, this single quarter beat Samsung's combined profits from the last three years.
Chip prices surge, Samsung shares fall
The global rush for AI tech has sent chip prices soaring, with DRAM up 44% and NAND up 53% this quarter alone.
Even with these record profits, Samsung's stock dropped nearly 7%, as investors hoped for even more.
Analysts are also wondering if US companies can keep up this level of AI spending long term, since industries everywhere, from cars to health care, are now hooked on smarter tech.