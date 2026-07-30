Samsung posts record Q2 on AI server memory, foundry trails

Even though Samsung's mobile division saw revenue jump 13.7% (supported by solid sales of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy A series), rising costs for mobile memory, driven by AI needs, led to a big drop in profit.

Daniel Araujo, vice president of the Mobile eXperience and Networks division, says the company is "tightening up how we allocate resources across areas like procurement, sales and research and development" to help manage these challenges.

The company is also differentiating itself from TSMC by leveraging its broader ecosystem to meet growing AI demand.