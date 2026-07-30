Samsung posts record Q2 on AI server memory, foundry trails
Samsung just had its best-ever second quarter in the semiconductor business, thanks to huge demand for AI server memory.
While its memory chips are flying off the shelves and boosting profits, Samsung's foundry business is still lagging behind TSMC, which holds over 70% of the market.
Samsung mobile revenue +13.7% profit falls
Even though Samsung's mobile division saw revenue jump 13.7% (supported by solid sales of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy A series), rising costs for mobile memory, driven by AI needs, led to a big drop in profit.
Daniel Araujo, vice president of the Mobile eXperience and Networks division, says the company is "tightening up how we allocate resources across areas like procurement, sales and research and development" to help manage these challenges.
The company is also differentiating itself from TSMC by leveraging its broader ecosystem to meet growing AI demand.