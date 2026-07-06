AI boom to drive Samsung's Q2 profit up nearly 18x

Profit increase

Year-on-year increase in operating profit

The projected profit for Q2 is a massive jump from the 4.7 trillion won recorded in the same period last year. This would be Samsung's third consecutive quarter of record operating profit, largely due to a prolonged memory shortage. The demand for AI inference infrastructure has continued to outpace supply growth from global memory manufacturers, with analysts expecting the memory market to remain undersupplied at least through next year.