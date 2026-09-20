Samsung smart appliances boom as Southwest Asia share reaches 13%
Business
Samsung has seen its smart home appliances take off in Southwest Asia, with numbers jumping from 82,000 to 732,000 between 2022 and 2025.
Southwest Asia's share of Samsung's global connected devices increased from 2% in 2022 to 13% in 2026.
Younger Indians drive Samsung AI sales
Younger Indians are driving demand for AI-powered gadgets, so Samsung is rolling out more affordable smart appliances alongside its high-end ones.
Over half of its appliance sales in India now come from AI-enabled products, and most are made right here at home.
Energy-saving features like AI Energy Mode are especially popular among Indian users, who use them more than people in other regions.