Samsung to return over 100 trillion won, allocating 50% FCF
Samsung is gearing up to return over 100 trillion won ($72 billion) to its shareholders, planning to announce a shareholder return plan topping 100 trillion won ($72 billion), aiming to use 50% of free cash flow for shareholder returns, with the measures expected to focus mainly on cash dividends.
This big move follows SK Hynix's own record-breaking buyback, and really highlights how strong the semiconductor industry is right now, thanks in large part to the buzz around AI.
Samsung CFO pledge fulfilled, stocks rallied
Samsung's CFO had promised during its July earnings call to balance rewarding investors with investing for future growth, and this latest plan delivers on that.
After SK Hynix announced its buyback, its stock jumped 13%, while Samsung's shares also saw more than a 10% boost.
As Citigroup analysts put it, these moves show real confidence in the future of memory tech.