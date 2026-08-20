Samsung to return over 100 trillion won, allocating 50% FCF

Samsung is gearing up to return over 100 trillion won ($72 billion) to its shareholders, planning to announce a shareholder return plan topping 100 trillion won ($72 billion), aiming to use 50% of free cash flow for shareholder returns, with the measures expected to focus mainly on cash dividends.

This big move follows SK Hynix's own record-breaking buyback, and really highlights how strong the semiconductor industry is right now, thanks in large part to the buzz around AI.