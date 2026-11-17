Samsung tops India smartphone market Q3 2026 as shipments fall
Samsung grabbed the top spot in India's smartphone scene for Q3 2026, claiming 17.7% of the market, even as overall phone shipments dropped sharply by 23.3% YoY to just 36.8 million units.
This was the slowest festive season in 10 years, mostly because AI-driven demand pushed up memory chip prices and ongoing component shortages made it tough for brands to keep prices low.
India budget phones down 90.9% YoY
Vivo and OPPO came in right behind Samsung with 16.8% and 13.3% shares, while Apple landed fourth at 10.1%, hit hard by supply issues and higher prices after its September launches.
Budget phones (under $100) took the biggest blow, with shipments falling 90.9% YoY.
Interestingly, midrange phones ($200-$600) grew their share thanks to easier financing options, while brands like Xiaomi and Realme are shifting focus to local manufacturing through Indian partnerships.