Samsung's profit set to skyrocket—AI is the big reason why Business Jan 06, 2026

Analysts expect its Q4 2025 operating profit to jump 160%, landing at 16.9 trillion won ($11.7 billion).

This surge is mostly thanks to a global memory chip shortage, with AI applications driving demand through the roof.

It's a huge leap from the same quarter last year and even edges close to Samsung's all-time record.