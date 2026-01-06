Samsung's profit set to skyrocket—AI is the big reason why
Analysts expect its Q4 2025 operating profit to jump 160%, landing at 16.9 trillion won ($11.7 billion).
This surge is mostly thanks to a global memory chip shortage, with AI applications driving demand through the roof.
It's a huge leap from the same quarter last year and even edges close to Samsung's all-time record.
Betting on DRAM pays off
With everyone racing to train AI, memory chips are in hot demand—especially the kind Samsung specializes in: conventional DRAM.
Analysts say this focus has really paid off as companies scramble for more training chips.
Stock soars (with a tiny hiccup)
Samsung's shares have shot up 125% last year, riding the AI wave. But on January 6, they slipped by 2.6%.
High chip prices are boosting profits for now, but they're also squeezing margins in Samsung's smartphone business—the company's second-biggest moneymaker.