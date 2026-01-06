Next Article
Simplilearn and IndiaAI roll out free AI course for everyone
Business
Simplilearn and IndiaAI (from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) have launched "YUVA AI for ALL," a free online course to help 10 million people across India learn the basics of artificial intelligence.
The idea is to make AI easy to understand, no matter your background, and boost India's role in the global tech scene.
What's in it for you?
The course is open to all and comes with a certificate from both Simplilearn and IndiaAI.
As Krishna Kumar (Simplilearn CEO) puts it, "AI literacy has become a fundamental requirement in today's digital economy."
Abhishek Singh from IndiaAI adds that they want every Indian to have a basic grasp of this powerful technology.