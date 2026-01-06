US tariffs hit Maharashtra's smaller cities hard

What's happening on the ground?

Solapur's terry towel exports to the US have dropped from ₹200 crore to almost nothing, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.

Kolhapur's exports to the US fell sharply from ₹155 crore last year to just ₹42 crore now.

Sangli isn't spared either—its auto component exports sank from nearly ₹100 crore last year to only ₹20 crore so far this year (up to April).

The state government has set up a committee to look for new markets and support affected industries, but concrete solutions are still in the works.