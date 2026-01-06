US tariffs hit Maharashtra's smaller cities hard
Smaller cities in Maharashtra—Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli—are feeling the squeeze as US tariffs on Indian goods disrupt local industries.
Key sectors like textiles, garments, and auto parts have taken a big hit, leaving many businesses and workers worried about what's next.
What's happening on the ground?
Solapur's terry towel exports to the US have dropped from ₹200 crore to almost nothing, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.
Kolhapur's exports to the US fell sharply from ₹155 crore last year to just ₹42 crore now.
Sangli isn't spared either—its auto component exports sank from nearly ₹100 crore last year to only ₹20 crore so far this year (up to April).
The state government has set up a committee to look for new markets and support affected industries, but concrete solutions are still in the works.