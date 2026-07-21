San Francisco judge approves Anthropic $1.5B settlement over pirated books
Big news in the AI world: Anthropic, the startup behind chatbot Claude, just got hit with a record-breaking $1.5 billion copyright settlement.
A San Francisco judge gave the go-ahead after authors accused Anthropic of using pirated books to train its AI.
The judge said objections to the massive payout were unrealistic, since going to trial would have been risky.
Authors to receive settlement payments
Authors and other copyright holders who filed claims, covering over 92% of more than 480,000 works, will soon see payments from the settlement.
Their attorneys landed more than $101 million in fees, and lead lawyer Justin Nelson called the settlement "historic" and said it is "the largest known copyright recovery in history."
Meanwhile, some authors and publishers who didn't join are still taking legal action.
Anthropic (backed by Amazon and Alphabet) hasn't commented yet.