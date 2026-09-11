San Francisco nonprofit news site The Frisc closing this September
Business
San Francisco's nonprofit news site The Frisc is closing this September after nearly a decade of covering local issues like housing and homelessness.
Founded in 2017, it's been a go-to for city stories and community updates.
The Frisc faced funding struggles
The Frisc struggled with funding since last year, especially after federal support for public radio ended and donors shifted their focus.
Known for its urbanist take, pushing for denser housing and safer streets, it also helped train young reporters.
Alex Lash, one of the founders, summed up the challenge: "In the best of times, nonprofit media is no easy lift. These are not the best of times."