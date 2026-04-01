San Francisco startup Glydways raises $170 million to launch pods

Glydways plans tests this year

Glydways plans to test its pods in Atlanta, New York City, and the United Arab Emirates this year, aiming to launch large-scale operations in 2027.

Backers like OpenAI's Sam Altman see huge potential here: Vinod Khosla even called Glydways "That sounds radical, but these entrepreneurs want to make that happen, and I'm pretty certain it will happen, and it's not robotaxis; it's not Waymo. It's a much better solution."

If it works out, getting around urban areas could look totally different (and way less stressful) in just a few years.