San Francisco startup Glydways raises $170 million to launch pods
Glydways, a San Francisco startup, has scored $170 million in new funding, thanks to big names like Suzuki and Khosla Ventures, to help launch its autonomous pods.
These personal pods are designed to move up to 10,000 people per hour per lane and could reduce infrastructure costs by up to 90% compared to rail.
The company's also eyeing another $250 million raise that could push its value past $1 billion.
Glydways plans tests this year
Glydways plans to test its pods in Atlanta, New York City, and the United Arab Emirates this year, aiming to launch large-scale operations in 2027.
Backers like OpenAI's Sam Altman see huge potential here: Vinod Khosla even called Glydways "That sounds radical, but these entrepreneurs want to make that happen, and I'm pretty certain it will happen, and it's not robotaxis; it's not Waymo. It's a much better solution."
If it works out, getting around urban areas could look totally different (and way less stressful) in just a few years.