Sanae Takaichi sets ¥1,100 trillion Japan economy target by 2040

Japan targets over ¥370 trillion investments

The government is targeting over ¥370 trillion in total investments by 2041, with more than ¥100 trillion set aside for artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology.

Takaichi also wants steady growth above 1% each year and aims to lower Japan's debt load.

She emphasized that it's time to break "Japan's longstanding trend of underinvestment" so Japan can stay strong globally.

There are even talks about pausing sales tax on food, so watch for updates as the final policy takes shape mid-July.