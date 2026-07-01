Sanae Takaichi sets ¥1,100 trillion Japan economy target by 2040
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi just revealed a bold vision: she wants the country's economy to hit ¥1,100 trillion ($6.8 trillion) by 2040, up from about ¥670 trillion in 2026.
The plan leans heavily on private companies reaching ¥230 trillion in annual private investment by 2040 to drive this growth and keep Japan competitive.
Japan targets over ¥370 trillion investments
The government is targeting over ¥370 trillion in total investments by 2041, with more than ¥100 trillion set aside for artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology.
Takaichi also wants steady growth above 1% each year and aims to lower Japan's debt load.
She emphasized that it's time to break "Japan's longstanding trend of underinvestment" so Japan can stay strong globally.
There are even talks about pausing sales tax on food, so watch for updates as the final policy takes shape mid-July.