Sandip Agarwal says enterprise AI will boost Indian IT earnings
Indian IT companies could be in for a strong couple of years, thanks to a surge in enterprise AI adoption.
Sandip Agarwal, of Sowilo Investment Managers, believes this tech shift will boost earnings and push the Nifty IT index higher, as more businesses turn to AI for smarter solutions.
Investors eye Indian IT stocks
With industries going digital fast, companies are leaning on AI to work smarter and stay ahead. This opens up fresh opportunities for Indian IT firms.
Agarwal also points out that investors are eyeing IT stocks as a favorable environment during global uncertainty, so confidence in this sector is on the rise.