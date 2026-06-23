SanDisk Micron AMD shares tumble as Nasdaq erases $1 trillion

Big tech AI spending worries investors

Big companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet have been pouring money into artificial intelligence projects, boosting demand for memory chips.

But now investors are worried those investments might not pay off quickly enough.

This uncertainty even hit South Korean chipmakers and SpaceX, whose valuation dropped again, losing more than $600 billion in just three days.

Many investors are locking in profits after the big artificial intelligence-driven surge, showing they are feeling cautious about what's next.