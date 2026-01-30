SanDisk stock rockets after smashing revenue records
SanDisk shares surged over 14% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported a massive 61% jump in revenue for its fiscal Q2, reaching $3.03 billion—way above what they predicted.
This surge is thanks to booming demand for AI tech, with profits up 672% and operating margins hitting 35%.
Why does this matter?
If you're into tech or investing, this is a big deal.
SanDisk's earnings per share crushed expectations at $6.20 (analysts expected just $3.62), and their cash flow shot up nearly tenfold from last year.
Most of this growth comes from strong sales to data centers—proof that AI isn't just hype; it's driving real business wins right now.
What fueled the growth?
Data center sales jumped 64%, edge device revenue and consumer sales also rose—helped by a stronger product mix and demand from AI infrastructure builders.
SanDisk is benefiting from strong demand for storage from data centers and enterprise AI customers.