SanDisk's Q2 results are in, and wow, they're impressive

SanDisk just dropped its Q2 results, and they're seriously impressive. Revenue soared to $3.03 billion—a 61% year-over-year increase (vs the year-ago quarter, Q2 2025)—thanks mostly to the exploding demand for AI tech. Their profit margins also got a big boost, showing how well they're riding the current tech wave.

Operating income and cash flow improve Operating income shot up by 446% year-over-year (vs Q2 2025), hitting $1.065 billion, while cash flow also improved.

Earnings per share? EPS of $6.20 for the quarter (compare with the year-ago quarter, Q2 2025).

Datacenter sales surge as companies invest in AI infrastructure Datacenter sales rose 64% sequentially (vs the prior quarter, Q1 2026) to $440 million, as companies scramble for more AI infrastructure.

The edge and consumer segments also saw solid jumps—edge revenue rose 52% year-over-year (vs Q2 2025) to $1.678 billion, and consumer revenue rose 61% year-over-year (vs Q2 2025) to $907 million.