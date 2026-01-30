SanDisk's Q2 results are in, and wow, they're impressive
SanDisk just dropped its Q2 results, and they're seriously impressive.
Revenue soared to $3.03 billion—a 61% year-over-year increase (vs the year-ago quarter, Q2 2025)—thanks mostly to the exploding demand for AI tech.
Their profit margins also got a big boost, showing how well they're riding the current tech wave.
Operating income and cash flow improve
Operating income shot up by 446% year-over-year (vs Q2 2025), hitting $1.065 billion, while cash flow also improved.
Earnings per share? EPS of $6.20 for the quarter (compare with the year-ago quarter, Q2 2025).
Datacenter sales surge as companies invest in AI infrastructure
Datacenter sales rose 64% sequentially (vs the prior quarter, Q1 2026) to $440 million, as companies scramble for more AI infrastructure.
The edge and consumer segments also saw solid jumps—edge revenue rose 52% year-over-year (vs Q2 2025) to $1.678 billion, and consumer revenue rose 61% year-over-year (vs Q2 2025) to $907 million.
Looking ahead to Q3
Looking ahead, SanDisk expects Q3 revenue between $4.4 and $4.8 billion, with even higher profit margins and earnings per share possibly doubling again.
As AI keeps growing fast, so does the need for storage—and SanDisk looks set to keep winning big in this space.