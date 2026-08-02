Sangeet Kumar says Addverb aims global leadership in physical AI
Addverb, an Indian robotics company, wants to be a global leader by pushing the boundaries with collaborative robots, quadrupeds, and humanoids.
CEO Sangeet Kumar calls these the "next frontier of robotics" and believes India could shine in the emerging "physical AI" space.
Even as robots get smarter, Kumar says humans will stay at the heart of things for at least another 20 years.
Addverb launches India's Elixis-W wheeled humanoid
Since starting in 2016, Addverb has built a client base over 25 countries and splits its revenue evenly between India and abroad.
The company just launched Elixis-W, India's first wheeled humanoid robot for industry, and is planning a legged version soon.
Its Bot Verse factory in Greater Noida is now the world's largest mobile robot plant, capable of making up to 100,000 robots each year.
With revenue of ₹700 crore in the last fiscal year (FY2025-26) and big plans ahead, Addverb hopes to break into the top five robotics firms globally within a decade.