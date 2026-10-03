Sanjay Malhotra says RBI is rethinking financial safety amid cyberattacks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is rethinking what it means to keep our money safe, especially with new threats like cyberattacks and global conflicts popping up.
At a recent economic conclave, Sanjay Malhotra said the next big financial crisis might not come from where we expect, so it's time to pay attention and adapt.
Malhotra's 5-point plan urges data, collaboration
Malhotra shared a five-point strategy: make financial institutions tougher, improve data for spotting risks (especially with nonbank companies and international dealings), and really understand how problems can spread through the system.
He also wants everyone, from banks to payment apps, to work together, using tech like AI to build trust.
If all goes well, he says strong financial stability should be something we barely notice, because it just works.