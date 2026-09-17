Sanjay Nayar buys Kamal Mahal apartment on Carmichael Road ₹90cr
Sanjay Nayar, founder of Sorin Investments and former KKR India chief, just bought a high-end apartment on Carmichael Road for a whopping ₹90 crore.
The 4,537.29-square-foot apartment is in Kamal Mahal, a heritage building, and even comes with its own garage space.
The deal was registered on September 15, showing that South Mumbai's luxury homes are still super popular with the ultra-wealthy.
Mumbai heritage apartments remain in demand
Kamal Mahal stands out with an apartment in the same building sold for ₹33 crore in 2014.
Heritage buildings like this are hot property because of their unique charm and bigger layouts: an apartment sold for just ₹33 crore back in 2014!
With Mumbai seeing about 16 sales daily for homes priced at ₹5 crore or more, it's clear the city's luxury real estate game is stronger than ever.