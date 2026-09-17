Sanjay Nayar buys Kamal Mahal apartment on Carmichael Road ₹90cr

Sanjay Nayar, founder of Sorin Investments and former KKR India chief, just bought a high-end apartment on Carmichael Road for a whopping ₹90 crore.

The 4,537.29-square-foot apartment is in Kamal Mahal, a heritage building, and even comes with its own garage space.

The deal was registered on September 15, showing that South Mumbai's luxury homes are still super popular with the ultra-wealthy.