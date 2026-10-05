Sankaran Naren urges diversification as AI cools, India benefits
Sankaran Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, says India could see more investors turning its way as the global AI boom cools off.
He points out that with ongoing global tensions and pricey stock markets, it's smart to mix up your investments.
Naren still backs gold as a steady choice and suggests being careful with overseas investments after their recent strong run.
Naren backs private banks and insurers
Naren thinks small- and midcap stocks in India are getting expensive, though some are still growing faster than the big players.
He's also into less obvious picks like private banks and insurance companies, with insurance benefiting from the proposed regulatory changes.
For now, he expects steady earnings in these sectors but says future growth depends on how things play out with AI in the US
If you're looking abroad, he feels global fixed income is less of a momentum decision right now.