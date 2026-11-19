Sanmar Group's Vijay Sankar named FICCI president, team announced
Big leadership update: Vijay Sankar, who leads the Sanmar Group, has just been named president of FICCI, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He takes over from Anant Goenka.
Joining him are Puneet Dalmia from Dalmia Bharat as senior vice president and Shreevar Kheruka from Borosil as vice president.
New team as FICCI centenary nears
This new team comes in as FICCI prepares to mark its 100th anniversary in 2026-27, a pretty major milestone.
With their backgrounds in industries like chemicals, they're expected to bring fresh energy to how FICCI supports Indian businesses.
All eyes are on them to help shape what the next century looks like for Indian industry.