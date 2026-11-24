Insmed is known for its respiratory treatments, especially Brinsupri and Arikayce.

Brinsupri, launched in August 2025, has already raked in $1.1 billion in revenue till September 30.

On the other hand, Arikayce's sales touched $434 million in 2025, a year-on-year growth of 19%.

Sanofi's acquisition comes as it seeks to strengthen its development pipeline ahead of generic competition for Dupixent.