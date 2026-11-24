Pharma giant Sanofi buys US drugmaker Insmed for $41B
What's the story
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has announced its decision to acquire United States-based biopharma company Insmed for a whopping $41 billion. The deal, which is all-cash in nature, will see Insmed shareholders receiving $175 per share. The merger is expected to start boosting Sanofi's earnings per share by the end of 2028.
Product portfolio
Insmed's respiratory treatments raked in over $1B in revenue
Insmed is known for its respiratory treatments, especially Brinsupri and Arikayce.
Brinsupri, launched in August 2025, has already raked in $1.1 billion in revenue till September 30.
On the other hand, Arikayce's sales touched $434 million in 2025, a year-on-year growth of 19%.
Sanofi's acquisition comes as it seeks to strengthen its development pipeline ahead of generic competition for Dupixent.
Strategic move
Deal a 'major strategic step': Sanofi CEO
Sanofi's CEO Belen Garijo called the acquisition "a major strategic step."
She said it would "significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline."
Insmed's chief Will Lewis also welcomed the deal, saying Sanofi's investment would "advance our commercial portfolio and phase 3 pipeline with a combined multibillion-dollar peak sales potential."