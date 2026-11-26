SAP prepares at least 10,000 job cuts in AI pivot
SAP, one of Germany's biggest tech companies, is preparing a plan to eliminate at least 10,000 positions, at least 9% of its global workforce, as it pivots hard toward artificial intelligence.
The exact number isn't final yet since talks with workers are still happening, but the move is all about making SAP more AI-driven for the future.
Two SAP board members stepping down
Alongside the job cuts, SAP is also seeing some big leadership changes: two executive board members will step down by March 2027.
Departments like product, engineering, and sales could be hit hardest.
In previous shakeups, SAP tried to offer voluntary exits to soften the blow.
This wave follows SAP's AI-first strategy as it redesigns how it develops and sells products.