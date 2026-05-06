SAP to acquire Prior Labs, invest €1 billion in AI

Founders receive over $500 million upfront

More than $500 million goes straight to the founders upfront.

SAP plans to keep Prior Labs's popular open-source TabPFN models (already downloaded more than 3 million times) available to everyone, while also plugging their AI tech into SAP's HR and accounting tools.

At the same time, SAP is tightening up who can use its APIs (only approved AI agents like Joule Agents and NVIDIA's NemoClaw get access) to keep things secure but still push innovation.

The goal? Make Prior Labs Europe's leading hub for structured data AI and help SAP stay ahead in the enterprise tech game.