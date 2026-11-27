Why SAP is planning to cut at least 10,000 jobs
What's the story
SAP, Europe's most valuable software company, is planning to cut at least 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring effort. The move is aimed at transforming its software business for the era of artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed layoffs would impact at least 9% of SAP's global workforce. However, the final number of job cuts is yet to be determined and could change after labor negotiations.
Executive changes
SAP reorganized executive board twice this year
SAP has reorganized its executive board twice this year, as part of a push by CEO Christian Klein to promote an AI-first strategy.
Two out of six board members are set to leave the company in March.
"SAP continuously reviews its organization to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs," the company said in a statement, without confirming any job cuts.
Strategic shifts
Integrating AI tools into SAP's applications
Klein is looking to integrate AI tools into SAP's applications after previous efforts to launch AI products faced challenges.
All departments have been asked to identify potential areas for cuts, with the product and engineering and sales departments being the main targets.
This comes as part of a broader effort by SAP leadership to reimagine how it builds, develops, and markets its products in an increasingly AI-driven world.
Historical context
Previous restructuring cut around 10,000 positions
SAP had announced a major restructuring in 2024, cutting around 10,000 positions at an estimated cost of €3 billion ($3.3 billion).
The company mainly relied on voluntary departures and retraining programs to complete the earlier restructuring, while continuing to recruit for new positions.
SAP now employs more than 110,000 people globally, with Germany accounting for its largest workforce.