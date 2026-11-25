Sarvam AI partners with Entire for India-only AI-powered code reviews
Sarvam AI is partnering with Entire, a code hosting platform started by former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, to bring AI-powered code reviews that happen entirely within India.
This move is especially helpful for companies in regulated industries that need to keep sensitive code in the country.
Sarvam's 105-billion-parameter AI will review code
Sarvam's massive 105-billion-parameter AI will review code securely inside India, helping firms meet local rules without breaking the bank.
Entire's platform has already outpaced rivals in speed, handling 355 code pushes per second, and early users like Infosys are giving feedback to make things even smoother for Indian developers.