Sarvam AI seeks Deloitte partnership to scale enterprise AI integration
Sarvam AI, a fast-growing Indian startup backed by NVIDIA and HCLTech, is looking to partner with consulting giant Deloitte.
The goal? To make it easier for big companies to bring Sarvam's AI tools into their everyday work, using Deloitte's expertise in tech integration and strategy.
Sarvam AI announced $234 million 1st close
This potential partnership isn't just about selling software: it's about co-creating new solutions for clients in banking, government tech, and more.
Sarvam announced a $234 million first close of a planned $300 million Series B in June 2026.
Even as global markets get tougher for AI startups, teaming up with Deloitte could help Sarvam turn its tech into real-world impact faster.