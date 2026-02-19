Sarvam AI shifts focus to sustainable business model in India
Sarvam AI, started by Pratyush Kumar, is now focused on growing and making money from its new Vikram language models.
Instead of burning through cash like many global tech companies, they want to build a sustainable business in India—rolling out their AI tools for businesses, consumers, and even government systems.
Vikram language models to boost AI adoption across India
They're starting with the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector since it's already pretty digital-savvy.
Next up: education and government services.
As Kumar puts it, the goal is to boost AI adoption across India by making sure local languages are truly understood.
Vikram models available in 22 Indian languages
The Vikram models are a big step forward—built in just eight months by a small team using resources from India's national AI mission.
Sarvam has made efficient models that are available in 22 Indian languages, positioning the company to address a large, under-served user base.