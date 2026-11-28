Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar urges India to build AI infrastructure
Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar is urging India to build its own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure instead of relying on foreign tech.
Speaking at the Groww Next event in Bengaluru, he highlighted how large-scale facilities for manufacturing tokens and inference could put India on the global AI map and give it more control over its digital future.
Pratyush Kumar backs tokens and models
Kumar laid out a simple plan: develop foundational AI models here at home and invest in making tokens, the basic data units that power AI.
Right now, India lacked large domestic inference companies, and India doesn't.
He believes that building these capabilities locally will help keep our tech know-how in the country, ensure that data remained within the country, and generate local economic value.
With enough investment, Kumar thinks India could become a major force in AI by 2035.