Sarvam appoints Devendra Singh Chaplot as advisor for machine learning
Indian AI startup Sarvam just tapped Devendra Singh Chaplot, a founding member of Thinking Machines Lab and Mistral AI, as its new advisor.
Chaplot, an IIT Bombay graduate with a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon, has worked at big names like Facebook AI Research, Apple, Samsung, and recently Elon Musk's xAI.
His deep experience in machine learning and robotics is expected to give Sarvam a serious boost.
Sarvam raises $234 million, valued $1.5B
Sarvam recently raised $234 million in its Series B round (with HCLTech leading and Bessemer Venture Partners participating), bumping its value up to $1.5 billion.
The company runs an AI research lab in the Bay Area to strengthen India's tech game.
Chaplot updated his LinkedIn ahead of Sarvam's Epoch conference, where it is expected to announce new AI models, so keep an eye out for what's next!