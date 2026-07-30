Sarvam appoints Devendra Singh Chaplot as advisor for machine learning

Indian AI startup Sarvam just tapped Devendra Singh Chaplot, a founding member of Thinking Machines Lab and Mistral AI, as its new advisor.

Chaplot, an IIT Bombay graduate with a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon, has worked at big names like Facebook AI Research, Apple, Samsung, and recently Elon Musk's xAI.

His deep experience in machine learning and robotics is expected to give Sarvam a serious boost.