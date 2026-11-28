Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar urges Indian capital to back AI
Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam, is calling on India's large business houses and traditional pools of domestic capital to back frontier technology companies, particularly those building artificial intelligence (AI).
At the Groww Next event in Bengaluru, he pointed out that just relying on local capital isn't enough if India wants to compete globally in tech.
He believes traditional wealth needs to team up with the AI landscape so India can really make its mark.
Pratyush Kumar seeks deep tech collaboration
Kumar also talked about pushing more AI research and teaming up with other innovators to boost India's deep tech scene.
By getting old money and new tech working together, he hopes India can improve its global competitiveness in AI.