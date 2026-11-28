Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam, is calling on India's large business houses and traditional pools of domestic capital to back frontier technology companies, particularly those building artificial intelligence (AI).

At the Groww Next event in Bengaluru, he pointed out that just relying on local capital isn't enough if India wants to compete globally in tech.

He believes traditional wealth needs to team up with the AI landscape so India can really make its mark.