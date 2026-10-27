Sarvam signs 5-year AI deal with India's Ministry of Defence
Business
AI startup Sarvam just signed a five-year deal with India's Ministry of Defence to create homegrown AI applications for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Announced alongside the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), this move is all about boosting military operations and training with smarter tech, while keeping humans in charge.
Pratyush Kumar says platform aids collaboration
The partnership includes a shared tech platform so different branches can learn from each other and work better together.
Sarvam's co-founder Pratyush Kumar put it simply: they want to bring India's intelligence into defense systems to make the country more secure.