Sashidhar Jagdishan confirms step down as HDFC Bank CEO 2026
Business
Big changes are coming at HDFC Bank: Sashidhar Jagdishan, the current MD and CEO, has confirmed he'll step down at the end of his term on October 26, 2026.
The process to appoint the next MD and CEO is expected to happen well in time before he leaves.
Jagdishan has been part of HDFC Bank since 1996 and took over as MD and CEO in 2020.
HDFC Bank faces post merger challenges
Jagdishan led the bank through its massive merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), which was a huge deal.
The next CEO will need to handle some tricky post-merger challenges like loan restructuring, shifts in net interest margin (NIM), and CASA levels.
Still, insiders say the bank is systemically sound and that outstanding issues have been settled.